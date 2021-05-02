x
New Scranton ice festival hopes to bring in 'cool' cash for small downtown businesses

Helping struggling mom-and-pop shops in downtown Scranton during the pandemic is the goal behind a new event hitting the Electric City this weekend.
Credit: Scranton Ice Festival

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new wintertime event is getting underway in downtown Scranton.

The new Scranton Ice Festival plays out throughout the downtown Friday, February 5 through Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted what's on tap.

Organizers say the goal behind the inaugural happening is to provide a safe, family-friendly atmosphere during the pandemic that will allow people to come downtown, scope out cool ice carvings, and support the city's downtown businesses.

Many of the mom-and-pop shops downtown have been struggling since the pandemic began.

Event Times

Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here to be connected to the schedule of events and learn more about the entertainment. 

