New Scranton ice festival hopes to bring in 'cool' cash for small downtown businesses

Helping struggling mom-and-pop shops in downtown Scranton during the pandemic is the goal behind a new event hitting the Electric City this weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new wintertime event is getting underway in downtown Scranton.

The new Scranton Ice Festival plays out throughout the downtown Friday, February 5 through Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted what's on tap.

Organizers say the goal behind the inaugural happening is to provide a safe, family-friendly atmosphere during the pandemic that will allow people to come downtown, scope out cool ice carvings, and support the city's downtown businesses.

Many of the mom-and-pop shops downtown have been struggling since the pandemic began.

Event Times

Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.