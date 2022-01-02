Scranton dentist uses virtual reality to help ease patients’ anxiety during visit

If the sounds of scraping or drilling make you nervous at the dentist, one dental pro from Scranton is getting quite creative with technology to help patients relax.

SCRANTON, Pa. — From kids to adults, people of all ages sometimes get nervous about a trip to the dentist.

But one dental professional in Scranton is helping to ease patients' anxiety by taking them to a whole new world while they're in the chair.

Dr. Jeanette Linskey-Sanders uses a high-tech tool called "Virtual Reality Digital Nitrous." It looks the same as most virtual reality headsets, minus the games, hand controls, and any movements. The company's founder said the special device can even reduce the whole social awkwardness of having someone a few inches away from their face.

The virtual reality (VR) headset transports patients to various scenes ranging from a beach trip or adventure to Europe. There are also rhythmic images you can watch.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted how it all works while patients are in the dental chair on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, which also kicked off Children's Dental Health Month.

The research

In regard to the VR device, some studies show that it can decrease pain perception in patients, possibly leading them to schedule more routine visits. In addition, for kids, it provides a better distraction, leading to reduced anxiety for children undergoing procedures such as an extraction.

While the normal protocol for most dentists is to use morphine when doing procedures that may cause some discomfort, which can provide some patients a 30% reduction in pain, those "immersed in VR showed a 70% reduction in pain with no medication." Read more here!

More facts on VR from Dr. Sanders:

Within 30 seconds of putting on the headset, dental anxiety melts away. Backed by exhaustive clinical research, OperaVR is more than a distraction.

VR distraction had effects not only on immediate experiences but also upon the vividness of memories after the dental experience had ended.

Participants with higher dental anxiety showed a greater reduction in memory vividness than lower dental-anxiety participants.

Significant reductions in pain measures were noted in clinical trials.

Over 60 VR Individual Patient "Experiences" can be chosen by the patient.

More on the dentist featured on Newswatch 16: