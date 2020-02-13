School friendly Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Ryan Leckey has some crafty creations from the heart.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Valentine’s Day is on Friday. If you have kids, that sometimes means sending in snacks or treats.

However, it’s not always easy with all of the school allergy and policies in place. Don't worry because help is here.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with some moms in Kingston to cook up some creative creations from the heart.

The moms who joined Ryan included Corrin Stella, a stay at home mom with a passion for event decorating and crafts, and Clancy Harrison, a TEDx speaker, Dietitian, and Author.

Below are the ideas and recipes the moms and kids shared on Newswatch 16 Thursday morning.

The instructions and recipes are from Clancy and Corrin.

Crafts and Food

Put the Heart in Valentines

Forget the cookie cutter valentine’s day cards this year! Let’s put the heart (and kindness) into Valentine’s Day.

Kids can write out one thing they really like about their classmate in a blank card.

Benefits:

Teaches thoughtfulness

Teaches kindness

Teaches mindfulness

Writing exercise

Saves you money verse the cookie cutter cards! 24 pack of blank cards at Michaels $2.50 (on sale from $4.99).

We can also ask them to share what they are writing or maybe they can share one act of kindness kids can do in school.

Thumbprint Heart Glass Magnets

Simple homemade keepsakes like these DIY thumbprint heart magnets are always a favorite with friends and family.

Go Red This Week

Red produce is packed with antioxidants, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and fiber making them great for heart health and to fight illness such as colds and flu!

We will have raw strawberries, dehydrated strawberries (for the kids who like a good crunch), grapes, red peppers, watermelon, red apples, raspberries.

If you have a picky kid, go pink with milk!

One cup of milk contains nine essential nutrients including calcium, phosphorus, vitamins A and D, four B vitamins and 8 grams of protein! My son is super picky and this is a major source of protein for him.

In regards to sugar, parents don’t need to worry about milk. Instead focus on other sources – juice boxes, soda, and sports drinks that don’t pack the nutritional punch as flavored milk.

Plus, dairy also delivers three out of the four nutrients of public health concern: vitamin D, calcium and potassium.

Strawberry Heart Topped Mini-Pancake Stacks

These cute mini pancake stacks are topped with strawberry hearts and are a great way to say "I love you" with a special breakfast any day of the year!

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Favorite pancake mix

Instead of water use strawberry milk

Cook pancakes according to pancake mix directions