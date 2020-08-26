Saddle up! Horse farm in Susquehanna County becomes popular place for families during pandemic

Owl’s Nest Riding Center near Montrose has opened its gates during these tough times to provide families a spot where kids can visit, learn about horses, and more!

There’s a spot in the northern tier that’s becoming a happening place where you can socially distance and horse around at the same time.

The farm near Montrose is also providing plenty of educational tools for kids too.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Owl’s Nest Riding Center on Wednesday.

It’s open seven days a week.

The owners say, during the pandemic, they’ve seen more people come out to explore the farm, learn about their animals, and walk the grounds.

The farm is also providing some area students who are learning virtually, an opportunity to come out to get active on the farm as a way to achieve physical education credits for school.

Want to visit the farm?

If you want to visit the farm, owners ask that you call ahead at 570-767-9072.

Owl’s Nest Riding Center is located at 120 Scottfield Street in Montrose.

It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Although visiting the farm is free, pony rides come with a fee.

There’s even an equestrian show planned Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, which is open to the public. Another is scheduled for October 3.