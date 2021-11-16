x
Leckey Live

Area restaurants already serving up heaps of holiday food to give people their Thanksgiving fix

Turkey Day just doesn't have to be once in November. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey showed how some local restaurants are already getting creative before the holiday.
Credit: Storyblocks

HONESDALE, Pa. — If you checked out your favorite restaurant's Facebook page or other social media channels lately, it's a safe bet to say you may have spotted some serious Thanksgiving eats already on the menu.

A number of places are getting into the spirit of things to serve up plenty of holiday helpings early.

One place is where Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey stopped by on Tuesday.  

Ryan visited KC Pepper Bar & Grille near Honesdale.

The team in Wayne County spotlighted one of their own Thanksgiving dishes that's already on the menu. 

Easy-to-make holiday recipes

Thanksgiving Sandwich

  • Sliced Turkey
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Gravy
  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Stuffing

Loaded Tater Tots

  • Tater Tots
  • Turkey
  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Stuffing
  • Gravy

Turkey Tacos

  • Turkey
  • Gravy
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Corn
  • Stuffing
  • Cranberry Sauce

Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese

  • 2 cups Macaroni
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • ½ Cup Parmesan
  • ½ Cup Cheddar
  • Turkey
  • Stuffing
  • Gravy
  • ¼ Cup Cheddar
  • ½ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs

In a skillet, heat macaroni, heavy cream, and cheeses. Once bubbling, add in turkey, stuffing, and gravy, spread throughout, but do not mix in – want to leave the stuffing in pieces. Top with remaining cheddar cheese and bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 425. Top with panko bread crumbs and enjoy!

Turkey Flatbread

  • Naan Bread
  • Cranberry Aioli (Mayonnaise and Cranberry Sauce)
  • Turkey
  • Brie
  • Prosciutto

Spread aioli evening over Naan bread and top with Turkey, Brie, and Prosciutto. Bake at 425 for 8 to 12 minutes.

More seasonal eats

KC Pepper Bar & Grille is just one of the dozens of restaurants serving up seasonal eats.

Check out the other places/creative dishes shared by many of you on Ryan's Facebook page.

