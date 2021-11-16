Area restaurants already serving up heaps of holiday food to give people their Thanksgiving fix

HONESDALE, Pa. — If you checked out your favorite restaurant's Facebook page or other social media channels lately, it's a safe bet to say you may have spotted some serious Thanksgiving eats already on the menu.
A number of places are getting into the spirit of things to serve up plenty of holiday helpings early.
One place is where Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey stopped by on Tuesday.
Ryan visited KC Pepper Bar & Grille near Honesdale.
The team in Wayne County spotlighted one of their own Thanksgiving dishes that's already on the menu.
Easy-to-make holiday recipes
Thanksgiving Sandwich
- Sliced Turkey
- Mashed Potatoes
- Gravy
- Cranberry Sauce
- Stuffing
Loaded Tater Tots
- Tater Tots
- Turkey
- Cranberry Sauce
- Stuffing
- Gravy
Turkey Tacos
- Turkey
- Gravy
- Mashed Potatoes
- Corn
- Stuffing
- Cranberry Sauce
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese
- 2 cups Macaroni
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- ½ Cup Parmesan
- ½ Cup Cheddar
- Turkey
- Stuffing
- Gravy
- ¼ Cup Cheddar
- ½ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs
In a skillet, heat macaroni, heavy cream, and cheeses. Once bubbling, add in turkey, stuffing, and gravy, spread throughout, but do not mix in – want to leave the stuffing in pieces. Top with remaining cheddar cheese and bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 425. Top with panko bread crumbs and enjoy!
Turkey Flatbread
- Naan Bread
- Cranberry Aioli (Mayonnaise and Cranberry Sauce)
- Turkey
- Brie
- Prosciutto
Spread aioli evening over Naan bread and top with Turkey, Brie, and Prosciutto. Bake at 425 for 8 to 12 minutes.
More seasonal eats
KC Pepper Bar & Grille is just one of the dozens of restaurants serving up seasonal eats.
Check out the other places/creative dishes shared by many of you on Ryan's Facebook page.