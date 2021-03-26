It's hammer time! If you're ready to renovate, a home show in the Poconos could be your one-stop-shop for ideas

After a year off during the pandemic, an annual home show event is back in action in Monroe County this weekend. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has the scoop.

So whether you’re looking to build a “staycation” oasis at your home or just get quotes from multiple contractors in a one-stop-shop, an event hitting the Poconos this weekend is the place to be!

It's the go-to event if you’ve been thinking about tuning up your house this Spring. It’s what Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled on Friday.

Quarantine gave a lot of people a lot of time to clean garages, closets and maybe even sock away some money they would normally spend on a vacation for a future renovation.

The Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show runs this weekend at Kalahari in Monroe County.

It’s an event that gives homeowners ideas to improve their places all the way from the foundation to the roof. And if you have some remodeling ideas already in mind, bring them along!

"Bring your blueprints. Because if you do, you'll be able to speak to many different remodelers, builders, anybody that you're going to need to do your home over or build your home if you bring your blueprints. It's one-stop shopping. You can go from vendor to vendor," Joan Molloy, executive director of the Pocono Builders Association, which organizes the event, said.

Speaking of vendors, 100 of them are expected to set up tomorrow and Sunday inside Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in the Poconos.

Ryan said, "Obviously, the event was canceled last year. This year, how is it going to be different with everything going on in the world?"

"We've got all of our vendors set up with six-foot distancing; we are following all COVID-19 CDC guidelines. We do ask you, and we require you to wear a mask inside," Jennifer Narkavich, the home show committee chair, said.

If you’ve enjoyed spending more time at home lately, the event also promises plenty of vendors to help you take your staycation oasis up a notch!

"We have anything from a large hot tub display and small exhibitors to Bluetooth technology that looks like it's right in your landscape. Lighting in the flowerpots or in the backyard, you can actually have speakers that look like rocks," Narkavich said.

As for the price to get in? "It will cost you five dollars. Eighteen and under are free. And if you are a military veteran and you have your ID, you'll get it for free as well," Molloy said.

The event is family-friendly. Organizers say there’s also a scavenger hunt for kids to take part in as well that you can learn more about when you enter the home show.

How to get tickets

To get tickets ahead of time, head here!

Quick facts: