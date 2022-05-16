Relish in this: Today is National Barbecue Day

Whether you’re a natural-born griller or an amateur, Monday, May 16, 2022, is a great day to get your grillin’ on.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re down for a little chillin' and grillin' on this Monday, May 16, it’s the perfect time to fire up the barbecue.

Today is National Barbecue Day.

May is also National Barbecue Month.

Spring and summer are a time that many love cooking up all sorts of awesome eats on the grill.

To help take that barbecue from bland to bam, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Big Dan’s Barbecue in Franklin Township near Catawissa.

Dan Bosworth owns the restaurant in Columbia County.

Dan shared all sorts of tips ranging from preventing your meats from drying out to seasoning suggestions.

According to the National Calendar, "The history of barbecuing in the U.S. goes back to colonial times where any celebration was incomplete without a cookout. After the Revolutionary War was won and the first bridge was built over the Missouri River, barbecue celebrations erupted all over the nation. Even the American presidents are famous for hosting massive barbecues during times of success and on days of special observances."

Need some recipe ideas? Famous Chef Rachel Ray shared these suggestions for National BBQ Month.