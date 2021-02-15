Reasons to Smile: celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Week

This week is all about encouraging random acts of kindness across the country. It’s the focus of this Reasons to Smile segment with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

From writing a simple note to someone who’s changed your life for the better to maybe even paying for a stranger’s coffee at the drive-thru line, this week is dedicated to encouraging and inspiring random acts of kindness.

Sometimes the biggest acts of kindness can come from some pint-sized powerhouses.

That includes seven-year-old Truly Zablocky. She said, “It made them smile and I like it.”

That’s all the reason in the world why Truly continues her random acts of kindness in and around Forest City. Something this second grader in the Western Wayne School District even inspired her family to be a part of over the past three years.

“We started small. You know, she put a gift in the mailbox for the mailman. And the next day we went down. He had left her a note and that really made her feel good, that he appreciated it. You know, it made his day and brightened his day,” said Jessica Zablocky, Truly’s mom. “And from then on, every year, she's asked when is it time, when we can do it? And she just keeps coming up with ideas and growing from there.”

Among Truly’s other projects are several bake sales to raise money for the Dessin Animal Shelter and Wayne County 4H Club. Her generosity even caught the eye of Truly’s four-year-old sister, Everly.

Everly wants to help her big sis complete 100 random acts of kindness. Just over the past few days, the siblings whipped up Valentine’s Day cards, which were then sent to area nursing homes.

Ryan asked Truly, “When you leave surprises for people, whether it's for your letter carrier or people in the community or who you give flowers to, what do they say when you surprise them?”

“They say thank you,” She said. “I think it means to them that I care about them.”

Surprising others with heartfelt cards are just a few of the ways we can all get behind this national movement involving random acts of kindness. There’s even a whole website dedicated to this week featuring a host of ideas to help spread smiles.

“As we always say, it doesn't take a lot to make someone's day, you know, just like a random card or, you know, a message to make someone’s day and make a world of difference,” added Jessica.

Random Acts of Kindness Week continues through Saturday. If you need some ideas on how to surprise someone this week, click here.