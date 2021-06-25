It’s go-time this weekend at Pocono Raceway after pandemic put the brakes on NASCAR fun last year

After PA lifted all outdoor restrictions on Memorial Day, Pocono Raceway announced it’ll return this summer at 100%.

LONG POND, Pa. — It’s the weekend tens of thousands of NASCAR fans in our area have been waiting for over the past year.

Pocono Raceway is back to full capacity this weekend for a NASCAR Doubleheader.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the Tricky Triangle Friday morning.

Ryan highlighted some of the family-friendly fun and activities on tap this weekend.

Biggest things to know about this weekend:

Five races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on the back-to-back days.

Two true doubleheaders with Saturday’s Truck & Cup races, plus Sunday’s XFINITY and Cup races.

Kids are free to attend all weekend. Everyone needs a ticket on Saturday & Sunday, but kids tickets (ages 12 and under) are free.

Pocono expects a big crowd. One of the biggest to visit Pocono Raceway in a long time.

Camping is 100% sold out for the weekend!

Arrive early. Grandstand parking is free. Tailgate and then enjoy Fan Fair on Sat/Sun when gates open at 8 a.m. Racing starting at Noon Sat & Sun.

Bring your coolers, cannot exceed 12”x12”x12”, and you can bring food, drinks, and even beer! NO glass, please!

There will be times of heavy traffic and lines due to the amount of fans expected. Be patient, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and get ready to enjoy an awesome weekend.

For this weekend's race schedule, click here.