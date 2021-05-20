The 'Queen City' comeback: New businesses create new life for Olyphant

To help attract people to all things new in one Lackawanna County community, local business leaders launched an event called "Third Thursdays."

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Over the past year, when we were basically in lockdown for months, not many would think about opening a new business.

But, several women in one Lackawanna County community rallied and opened up new stores, all to be a shot in the arm for Olyphant.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the new attractions, including theKIMMY and the free happening called "Third Thursdays," which play out every third Thursday of the month in Olyphant.

"Third Thursdays" involves live music, artists, and more as a way to attract new customers/visitors into downtown Olyphant.

Several new women-owned businesses opened during the ranging from clothing shops to a dog groomer.

Also, around Olyphant, a new place to take a walk, bike ride, and more! There is a new smooth and newly paved trail now open. It's part of the expanding Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. This portion is about a mile long and winds its way through some old coal mining areas around the Olyphant/Dickson City area. The trailhead is located by Railroad Street in Dickson City. Work started on this project in March 2020. It wrapped up this past April. Those who helped make this happen tell Newswatch 16 this new part of the trail was funded by PennDOT, the Department of Natural Conservation and Resources, and the Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation.

Third Thursday Event Specifics:

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Olyphant Freedom Fighter Committee will be available during the event for anyone interested in more info on the newly proposed site for the Memorial, engraved paver applications, and commemorative coins, along with a great raffle item! This is definitely a must on your list of places to stop by.

Start at the train station, take your Instagram-ready photos, then stop in say hello to our awesome volunteers at Excelsior Fire Co.

Walk down one side of the Main Street and back up the other not to miss out on all the nooks our downtown has to offer.

Don't forget to park in Queen City public lot. Free parking from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Below, the storefronts on the roster this month: