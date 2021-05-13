Pump the brakes: Our area's worst potholes

Hundreds of viewers weighed in on where the worst potholes are found in our area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There is definitely no shortage of content for this story because, let's face it, in Pennsylvania, potholes, well, they are everywhere.

So, where are the real doozies in our area? Hundreds of viewers weighed in on this one.

Road crews are out all over our area now trying to get a handle on them, but there are just so many!

It's kind of like a friendly competition in PA. Which area has the worst potholes?

And many of you shared some major craters.

So what is the prime time when potholes form? And what can you do to get them fixed where you live?

It's a sight seen far too often across our area— especially with so much recent rain—potholes riddling the roads.

But have you ever wondered how they form?

It happens in the colder months when water gets into cracks in the asphalt. then it freezes and breaks up the pavement.

Water is a unique element. It expands and is not as dense when it freezes. Potholes form on roads for the same reason ice cubes float in your drink.

Water fits into tiny spaces in the road as a liquid. and then expands and cracks the pavement apart when it turns into ice.

So how do you go about getting a pothole fixed where you live?

Well, first, you need to know who owns the road. If it's a state road, you can call 1-800 FIX ROAD to report the problem or call your local PennDOT Regional Maintenance Office in your county.

Here's how to tell if state's road: if you spot a sign on the road that has a one-digit, two-digit, or three-digit route number, then it's a state road.

Roads and streets owned by the state also have a white segment marker sign. The S.R. on the small white signs stands for State Route.

If the road does not have one of these signs, then it's probably a county, city, borough, or township-owned road. For those repairs, your best bet is to contact your local DPW, mayor's office, township supervisors, or borough building.

And car experts say there are a few things you can keep an eye on now in order to avoid shelling out big bucks for future fixes on your ride.

As we all know, winter is usually pretty rough on our roads, leading to plenty of potholes.

AAA researchers shared these tips that could help you avoid costly repairs:

Inspect your tires, and make sure tires have enough tread and are properly inflated.

Look ahead while driving. Being alert may provide time to avoid potholes