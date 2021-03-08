Prepping for the classroom comeback: Area families are starting thinking about 'back to school' time

With August upon us, signs of "back to school" are just about everywhere. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared tips from local teachers on how to get ready for 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The start of the school year for many might be weeks away, but now is the time many parents and students are thinking about preparing for the 2021/2022 school year.

After all, in so many stores, "back to school" signs are just about everywhere.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited a team of teachers in the Solomon-Plains Elementary School in Plains Township on Tuesday. The school is part of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

The local educators shared several "news you can use tips" to gear up for this school year.

For some students, it'll be the first time they'll be returning to in-person classes in a year because of the pandemic.

Among the tips from teachers? Research what your individual school is up to for this year. With all of the ongoing changes with COVID across the country, some districts are requiring masking while others are not. Keep an eye on your school's website or social media channels for updates.

Teachers who talked with Newswatch 16 suggest that if your kids are returning to classes in person and masks are required, have them get comfortable wearing one and make sure the mask fits properly.

Another suggestion is really prioritizing your child's mental health this school year. Encourage them to talk with school guidance counselors, teachers, or the school nurse when they just don't feel right or have anxiety about everything that's happening in the world.

In addition, now is also a great time to consider back to school supplies. The local teachers from the Wilkes-Barre area encouraged parents with young kids, including in kindergarten or first grade, to label all of their items since sometimes those youngsters may forget that information if they get nervous.

Backpacks, lunchboxes, and writing supplies are always a win. Those are items you can get now.