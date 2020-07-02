Pottsville Winterfest firing up cool family fun this weekend

After too many warm days last month, a wintertime attraction is finally happening.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Winterfest officially gets underway in Pottsville on Saturday.

The event on February 8, 2020, was initially postponed last month due to warm temperatures.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event in Schuylkill County.

Pottsville Winterfest happens in and around 2nd Street in the city from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features plenty of family fun, including food, live entertainment, a play area for kids, and even a beer garden for the adults.