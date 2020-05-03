It's the three day event where you can learn all sorts of circus tricks and tips.

If you ever wanted to run away with the circus, a three day event in the Poconos is the place to start!

It all surrounds the Pocono Juggle/Circus Arts Fest in Lansford.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the event that runs Friday through Sunday at Panther Valley Jr/Sr High School.

The festival involves free juggling workshops and more.

The event is open to the public and most of the activities, except Saturday night's show, are free.

Organizers say the festival is where "jugglers and circus arts enthusiasts come to practice their craft, share their craft, rekindle friendships, and build new friendships."