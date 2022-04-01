x
Leckey Live

Places to play when the temperatures dip: Viewers share family-friendly spots to check out this winter

From ski resorts to hiking trails, Newswatch 16 viewers offered up a few suggestions on fun places to visit in the colder months.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — As the temperatures drop, the winter doldrums might be heating up for some. 

But Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey offered some ideas and places to visit to help beat the winter blues. 

In addition to viewers' comments, Ryan also chatted with Brian Bossuyt with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. Brian shared some ideas for both indoor and outdoor fun in the Poconos. 

Here are the direct links to the places Brian mentioned: 

Below are some suggestions from viewers shared on Ryan's Facebook page and the morning team's page:

