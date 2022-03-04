Get your green on! Pittston preps for St. Patrick’s Parade & Leprechaun Loop this Saturday

The luck of the Irish hits one part of Luzerne County this weekend. From a parade to a fun run/walk event, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey has all the info.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Get out your green! St. Patrick's festivities are starting to heat up in our area this weekend. That includes the city of Pittston.

The ninth annual St. Patrick’s Parade takes place this Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

5K race info for Saturday:

Before bagpipers and many others strut their stuff in the parade, a family-friendly 5K Run/Walk event called the “Leprechaun Loop” will take place. The course features a new distance this year. It’s the same racecourse used during the Pittston Tomato Festival Race. However, this year, the "crazy Leprechaun" switched the course direction, so participants will tackle it all in reverse.

The race starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, one hour before the St. Patrick's Parade in Pittston.

How To Get Involved:

Register in person Saturday, March 5, starting at 9 a.m. at the Greater Pittston YMCA. Online registration closed Thursday night.

The cost is $20 (no shirt) or $35 which includes a long-sleeve t-shirt.

Money raised from the Leprechaun Loop benefits WNEP’s Ryan’s Run. The charity campaign, which is led by our own Ryan Leckey, raises funds throughout the year to benefit kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.

More about WNEP's Ryan's Run:

The motto for WNEP's Ryan’s Run is Inspiring Fitness, Challenging Disability, Changing Lives.

Money raised from the campaign is earmarked to help Allied purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology to change lives here at home.

Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of "providing miracles in rehab."

The actual "run" portion of Ryan's Run is the TCS NYC Marathon which takes place in the Big Apple in November.

Runners on "Team Leckey" are always chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP and Allied.

Ryan’s Run earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF.

To date, WNEP's Ryan’s Run has raised more than $4.3 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The campaign has also received multiple honors. Ryan’s Run was named by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters as an “Outstanding Television Public Service Campaign.”

Want to support Ryan's Run?

DONATIONS CAN ALSO BE MAILED TO:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Have a question about joining the team?

Contact Charlotte Wright via email at cwrigh@allied-services.org or 570-348-1275.

Here's a highlight below of Pittston's St. Patrick's Parade from 2020: