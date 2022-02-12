Pittston native Mia Hopkins joins world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, scheduled to play near Wilkes-Barre this month

Pittston Area High School standout basketball star Mia Hopkins, now a Harlem Globetrotter, will play with the team at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 12.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The return of the Harlem Globetrotters this year to northeastern Pennsylvania will be a little more special for many who grew up in and around Luzerne County.

Pittston's own Mia Hopkins, AKA "Mighty Mia Hopkins" per her Globetrotter nickname, will be hitting the hardwood in our area with the world-famous basketball team.

It's all part of the team's newly reimagined "Spread Game Tour" which will take players to more than 200 cities. The tour began on December 26, 2021, and will continue through 2022.

Mia, who stands at 5 foot 10 inches, inked a one-year deal with the Globetrotters and will play with the team throughout 2022.

Mia joined Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey along with her fellow Globetrotter, Scooter Christensen, at the Pittson YMCA to talk about what to expect from the show.

The Pittston YMCA is a place where Mia grew up practicing.

Mia says she's been into basketball ever since she was a toddler.

Game information:

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022 Location: Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702

Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Cost: Prices vary depending on seats. More information here!

Early Bird special:

Mohegan Sun Arena is making a 25% savings offer on select tickets starting on Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022.

It will only be valid until Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ONLY AT THIS LINK. Use offer code is MIGHTY (in honor of Mighty Hopkins).

What to expect at "Spread Game Tour"

From the team: The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

About the Harlem Globetrotters:

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today.

The Globetrotters are innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot.

For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and advancing the racial progress of today.