Who needs a perk me up? Today is National Espresso Day

It's the perfect morning to really espresso yourself! Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the Honesdale area to show how some coffee shops are getting in on the fun!

HONESDALE, Pa. — It’s the national celebration underway today that could give you a real jolt!

Tuesday, November 23, 2021, marks “National Espresso Day.”

Espresso is a fan favorite by many in our area, especially those who visit local cafes on the daily.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by Black & Brass Coffee Company, a popular place in the Honesdale area to see how it all goes from bean to brew.

Whether you drink it solo or add it to your coffee, espresso is sure to keep the pep in your step all day.

Many often consider the drink a highly concentrated brew served in smaller quantities.

According to the National calendar website, “the word espresso (/ɛˈsprɛsoʊ/; Italian pronunciation: [eˈsprɛsso]) in Italian means ‘quick in time.’ Before the advent of the espresso machine, espresso was simply a coffee expressly made for the person ordering it.”

Many espresso fans often add it to lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and many other café creations.

History of the Espresso

1884 - the first espresso machine patented by Angelo Moriondo from Turin, Italy.

1901 - Luigi Bezzera, from Milano, Italy patented an improved espresso machine.

The first espresso machine was installed in the United States in 1927 at Caffè Reggioin New York City.



Source: The History of Coffee

Your picks for espresso