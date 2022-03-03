Pedal to the metal: Williamsport Soap Box Derby now rallying young drivers

A fast and furious type summertime attraction in central Pennsylvania is putting out the call for Lycoming County children ages seven to 18.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Rev your engines – the 2022 Williamsport Soap Box Derby is returning to central Pennsylvania in a few months.

The call is already going out for young drivers ready to race down Market Street in Williamsport.

Due to the limited number of soap boxcars to drive, this event is limited to children in Lycoming County ages seven to 18 years old.

The goal of the derby is to provide area boys and girls with a rewarding, meaningful, and positive experience.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey took viewers behind the scenes on Thursday's morning show to highlight where the derby cars are held throughout the year, how the event works, and showcased details on how to get involved.

Although the actual event happens on June 11, this weekend is all about a fun Q & A session to answers kids'/parents' questions.

What to know about this weekend's meeting:

What: Informational Meeting - learn more about the Soap Box Derby

When: This Saturday, March 5

Location: Loyalsock Township Community Recreation Center at 1607 Four Mile Drive (across from Tebbs) - that's the new location for meeting this year.

Cost: Organizers will be collecting a $20 deposit at the informational meeting.

Registration required:

Sing-ups for this June's Soap Box Derby are now open. Head here to enter!

***Important note*** Children who are pre-registered prior to the March 5 informational meeting will be guaranteed a car to race (unless all 64 cars are filled prior, then it will be a first-come, first-served basis).

Other important dates:

Construction clinic will be held May 14. Sign-ups for this activity will be announced to participants at a later date.

Impound day for the cars will be June 4 in the morning.

Race day is June 11, all day.

Need more info?

Check out the event's Facebook page at this link!

Contact Jessica Bower for more information. Her email is jbower@pct.edu and her phone number is 570-220-6478 (call or text).

Here's a highlight from last year: