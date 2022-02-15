x
Leckey Live

Party fouls: Do you say goodbye at parties or just leave?

Do you say goodbye at parties or just pull the ole "ghosting" method? It's a topic many of you are buzzing about.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever go to a party and you feel like you gotta drag your friend or significant other out of there? It's all because they just take so long to say goodbye.

So, we wanted to know, with all the recent Super Bowl bashes, Valentine's Day events Monday night, or winter house parties, how do you leave? 

Do you say so long, or just pull the ghosting method like the "Irish Goodbye" or "French Exit?"

It's a topic many of you are buzzing about. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has a look at how WNEP viewers responded.

