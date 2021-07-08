Paddleboard yoga makes a splash in Mountain Top area

Looking to try a new outdoor summertime activity? Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared where you can take the plunge to try paddleboard yoga in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a different kind of "board meeting" you might want to hop on this summer!

The warm weather happening in the Mountain Top area is bringing together two activities many in our area love, yoga and paddleboarding.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey joined yogis at Nuangola Lake to show how you can give it a go for free, no experience necessary.

It's called " SUP Yoga" which stands for "stand up paddleboard yoga." Basically, you practice yoga on a stand-up paddleboard in the middle of a body of water.

Corrine Farrell, the owner of Balance Yoga & Wellness, is offering several free sessions this Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Lake Nuangola in Luzerne County. Corrine says it's a great way to "expand your comfort zone & test your balance on the water."

Many yogis say the paddleboards are quite stable and fun too!

Try paddleboard yoga:

There are several free sessions offered for this Saturday, weather dependent. All participants must be pre-registered.

There are five boards available per time slot and organizers say "free classes may be added depending on the demand."

Participants are registered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Times to try SUP YOGA on Saturday, July 10, 2021:

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to noon.

CLICK HERE to register. Also at that link, learn more about other SUP Yoga classes by Balance Yoga. However, those do come with a fee.

What do I wear to SUP YOGA?

Anything you feel comfortable in and don't mind getting wet.

Bring a towel, sunscreen, bug spray along with some water, really anything you might want to stay comfortable.

Don't bring anything on the water that sinks such as keys, sunglasses (especially the expensive ones).

Any questions?