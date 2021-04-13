One year later: Checking in with 'Wicked' actress and Luzerne County native

Still waiting for the curtain to rise on Broadway, Newswatch 16 checks back in one year later with “Wicked” actress from our area.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The lights may still be out on most of Broadway, but it hasn’t stopped a local actress, who grew up in Kingston, from keeping the faith to return to the stage.

Last Spring, Newswatch 16 introduced you to Celia Hottenstein.

She’s the Wyoming Valley West graduate who got her big break on Broadway just before COVID-19 happened and shut down stages everywhere in the Big Apple.

“I made my Broadway debut in "Wicked" in July of 2019 in the ensemble and an understudy Glynda, and in March of 2020, a few days before the Broadway shut down, I made my debut in the U.S. as Glynda on Broadway,” said Celia.

Newswatch 16 first spotlighted Celia’s story back in May. Like the majority of other live theater actors, Celia has been off the stage for many months.

“I can't believe it's been a year. I have been trying to take this time to do things that I can't do when I'm working. I went on a five-week road trip in the summer. I went to a bunch of different national parks and did a one-week backpacking trip with my parents, my best friend Mel, and my boyfriend Travis,” added Celia.

Ryan asked Celia, “what is the buzz on Broadway? Are the shows coming back, are some canceled, or some going to be launching? What's the deal?”

“Some shows have shut down and won't return. They're not going to reopen. 'Frozen' is closed for good. 'Mean Girls' is closed for good on Broadway, at least. But 'Wicked,' we are coming back,” Celia said. “I think probably we will be back by the fall. Summer, I think, would be a little too early. That's wishful thinking. But I would say mid-September, beginning of October, is probably when Wicked will return. And that's just a guess on my part. That's nothing official.”

As Celia waits for word when the curtain will rise again on "Wicked," she does point out not all entertainers are still off the job as some parts of the industry found safe ways to get actors back to work.

“I have some friends who work in TV or on TV shows. They started working a few months ago because you can do a quarantine. And there are protocols that are in place for television, but for live theater, that's kind of just starting to roll out now. So, we've been waiting for things to reopen,” said Celia.

Until then, Celia says she’s been doing some virtual auditions here and there until the theater lights are back on the big stage in the Big Apple.

While "Wicked" hasn’t reopened, some Broadway theatres, depending on size, are slowly starting to open back up. Your best bet is to google your favorite show to see when it’s making a comeback.

Another great resource for updates is the Broadway League based in NYC. Head here to connect to their website.