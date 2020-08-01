On the Moooove: Inside the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Interactive Exhibits

As the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show continues this week in Harrisburg, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out some of the event’s most popular intera...

As the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show continues this week in Harrisburg, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey scoped out some of the event's most popular interactive activities.

They included eye-catching attractions ranging from virtual reality horse racing to the "hempmobile," a BMW with an interior, body, and battery components made of hemp.

The farm show in Harrisburg is considered America's largest indoor agricultural event. It runs through Saturday, wrapping up at 5 p.m. on January 11, 2020.

Admission is free. Parking is $15 in all Farm Show Complex-operated lots.

Click here for the event schedule.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize checked out other parts of the farm show on Monday. Head here for more.

To view this year's butter sculpture attraction, click here.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, featuring nearly 12,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits.

The 2020 show runs January 4-11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.