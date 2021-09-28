New digs, new opportunities for area artists in Scranton

A new space in the Electric City is bringing area artists together to help them thrive during COVID.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Throughout the pandemic and even up until recently, arts and culture took a big hit.

Few festivals meant fewer places for area artists to sell their goods, but a new space in Scranton is hoping to help!

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited "Artisans Square" on Tuesday.

The place at 210 Wyoming Avenue is a consignment store of sorts filled with local goods made by local artists.

You can find items such as handmade soap, jewelry, candles, pottery, woodworking, paintings, purses, and more.

The venue first opened in July of 2021 to give artists an opportunity and place to sell and showcase their craft after many typical events, such as festivals, didn't happen because of COVID-19.

"Artisans Square" is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store currently houses the works of 19 local artists.

The creative space also takes part in "First Fridays" and features live music and a chance to meet some of the artists

If you're an artist looking to get involved, head here!