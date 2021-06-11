NEPA PrideFest: A celebration of the LGBTQ+ community

From fighting injustice to recognizing the valuable contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, it's just a part of what this month is all about!

All month long, a celebration is underway across the country. June is Pride Month. A number of local organizations here at home are celebrating the important triumphs and tribulations experienced by those in the LGBTQ+ community.

That includes members of the NEPA Rainbow Alliance who joined Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey on Friday from the Wilkes-Barre area.

The NEPA Rainbow Alliance is a nonprofit organization that’s a champion for the LGBTQ+ community. The group has been around since 2004. One of their most well-known events is the NEPA Pridefest.

This year, like 2020, Pridefest will be virtual due to everything surrounding the COVID-19. Previous years included a march from Public Square to Kirby Park, as well as live music, local vendors, a 5K walk/run, and other entertainment.

Whether it’s virtual or in-person, NEPA Pridefest is focused on encouraging acceptance and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community in our area.

Upcoming events:

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 12, the NEPA Rainbow Alliance will hold its annual Ms. and Mr. NEPA Pridefest Pageant. It’ll be streamed on the group’s Facebook page for the community to watch at no cost.

Another event later this month is the Virtual Pride Celebration (similar to last year). It’ll be held on Sunday, June 27.

Both events can be watched here on NEPA Rainbow Alliance's Facebook page.

More on the NEPA Rainbow Alliance:

This information is courtesy of the nonprofit: Our nonprofit envisions a future where all people in northeastern Pennsylvania can live openly and free from fear; where individuals, organizations, and businesses work collaboratively to provide an equal, inclusive community; and where we celebrate and nurture our diversity.