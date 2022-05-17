Need household furniture without the price tag? Program in Scranton hopes to help those starting out

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you're making room this spring for a new living room or bedroom set, a place in Lackawanna County could really use that gently used furniture.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was in Scranton Tuesday morning with a look at the project called Furnished by Friends.
Furnished by Friends is a warehouse that’s affiliated with Friends of the Poor.
According to the Friends of the Poor Scranton's website, it "requests on a daily basis from individuals in need of basic household furniture. Most time, it is essential furniture for a family to remain intact, such as twin beds for children, couches, kitchen tables and dressers. We pick up donations of gently used furniture and appliances for families in need. We assist families in order of emergency priorities. Additionally, we maintain waiting list of families in need of these items and periodically host furniture giveaways at our warehouse."
Furniture donations are accepted Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 240 East Elm Street in Scranton.
If anyone would like to make a furniture request, call 570-348-4428.
