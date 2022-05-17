Need household furniture without the price tag? Program in Scranton hopes to help those starting out

According to the Friends of the Poor Scranton's website, it "requests on a daily basis from individuals in need of basic household furniture. Most time, it is essential furniture for a family to remain intact, such as twin beds for children, couches, kitchen tables and dressers. We pick up donations of gently used furniture and appliances for families in need. We assist families in order of emergency priorities. Additionally, we maintain waiting list of families in need of these items and periodically host furniture giveaways at our warehouse."