Navigating nutrition during COVID-19: Ideas for school lunches at home

Newswatch 16 teamed up with a registered dietitian at Weis Markets who shared tips to help keep students fueled at home while learning remotely.

With so many students learning from home this fall, just feet from the fridge or pantry, what can you do to provide that sense of nutrition normalcy students once got at school?

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey took a bite out of this topic from Danville with help from Weis Markets registered dietitian Beth Stark.

Beth shared several nutritious and creative snack lunch ideas on Tuesday.

Beth said, "a healthy, balanced lunch is an essential component to a positive and successful school day. Children who eat nutritious meals at lunch have improved memory, better attention spans, better classroom behavior, improved performance in problem-solving, better test scores, improved mood, and fewer school absences."

School lunch ideas

The following ideas surround snack lunches courtesy of Weis Markets' Beth Stark:

A simple combination of foods that come together to form a balanced lunch. They provide a fast, easy, and nearly effortless lunch solution for kids that are attending school in-person this school year and those that are at home.

Follow the formula of whole-grain + fruit + vegetable + protein + optional treat to build a satisfying and nutritious lunch. The possibilities are endless!

With a variety of colors, shapes, textures, and finger foods, snack lunches are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

If you don't have a divided reusable container, simply use muffin cups to create different sections and separate the ingredients. Or arrange the foods on a plate.

Examples:

Deli turkey + popcorn + grapes + carrots String cheese + hummus + snap peas + whole-grain crackers + Mandarin orange wedges Greek yogurt + whole-grain cereal/granola + berries + banana Seasoned tuna pouch + mini bell peppers + whole-grain tortilla chips + apple slices

How to make school lunches happen:

Prep as much as you can on Sunday, including cutting up fruits and veggies.

Mornings can be hectic, so pack kid's lunches the night before, even if the kids are participating in virtual schooling.

Have a lunch prep drawer or storage container where you keep everything you need to pack lunches, including cookie cutters, reusable muffin cups, skewers, little storage containers, baggies, spoon, forks, etc.

Make it fun and get the kids involved in the planning. They may have seen something a friend had packed for lunch and want to give it a try themselves.

Lunchbox Love

Throw in a little lunchbox love to let your kids know you're thinking about them. Include a thoughtful note, words of encouragement, or even a fun trivia question. A sweet message can go a long way to brighten your little one's day.

Other tips for virtual learners

Establish a set breakfast, lunch, and snack times every few hours throughout the day to mimic a typical school routine. Avoid skipping meals.

Encourage plenty of water intake and limit sweetened beverages.

Keep nutritious, ready-to-eat snack options available on the counter and in the fridge and pantry. Fridge examples: Cut fruit, cut vegetables, hummus, yogurt, string cheese Pantry examples: Whole-grain crackers, lower sugar snack bars, trail mix, snackable whole-grain cereal, nuts, peanut butter, plain or lightly salted popcorn, jerky Counterexamples: Apples, bananas, pears, oranges



Resources for food

If your family could use extra help during the pandemic to find food, head here a list from WNEP-TV that features a list of businesses and organizations offering free help.

