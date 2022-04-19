It’s National Volunteer Week – Here are different ways to volunteer in our area

It's National Volunteer Week! Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has more on how to get more involved in your community.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — One of the many great things our area has is plenty of nonprofits doing some amazing work. But of course, most of them just can’t thrive without amazing volunteers.

And if you’ve been thinking about getting involved more in your community, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey has more on why this could be the right week.

Below are some different ways to volunteer in our area.

Allied Services

In addition to helping with summer volunteer programs and WNEP’s Ryan’s Run events in the fall, another big program Allied could use help with is its Hospice Program, and that’s not all!

"We have volunteers that will go out to the homes. We have volunteers that are in our units, one in Wilkes-Barre and one in Scranton. And we could use a lot more. It’s fairly new there," said Laurie Fleming, Allied Services Volunteer Coordinator. "Volunteers sit with our patients. It's a home environment, so there they will be providing meals. We also have unique opportunities for unique volunteers…meaning veterans. We have a veterans recognition…and we go out to thank our veterans who are patients of ours. We also have a pet peace of mind program where we have volunteers who will go out to the homes and help care for one of our patients' pets, they can no longer walk the dog. They can't take it to the groomer. So there's many,many opportunities here at Allied."

Allied Services Hospice volunteers are a diverse group of dedicated individuals committed to providing a variety of services to both patients and their families.

If you are interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer and making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families you are encouraged to contact Laurie Fleming at 570-340-1426 or LFlemi@allied-services.org.

Ryan's Run Volunteering:

You don't have to be an athlete to help WNEP's Ryan's Run! Volunteers of all ages can lend their support and know that they're helping make a difference for patients at Allied Services. Throughout the 2022 campaign, there will be opportunities for in-person volunteering and at-home or remote volunteering.

Saint Joseph's Center

Another spot to volunteer at is St. Joseph’s Center in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"St. Joseph center is actually was started by volunteers in 1888.... they’ve been a great part of our story as we celebrate National Volunteer Week. Today we offer a variety of services including for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, residential care, and outpatient care," said Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, IHM, president and CEO of St. Joseph's Center. "Some of the best places for people to volunteer and give of their time would be our Children's and Baby Pantry. It's open Monday through Friday, daytime hours. But the way we incorporate families and young people might be that they host a collection to benefit the Baby and Children's Pantry."

Sister Maryalice went on to say that St. Joe’s could always use volunteers to spend one on one time with a person with an intellectual or developmental disability. There are volunteer opportunities at the main center in Scranton that could work with their schedule, weekends or evenings. For that, they just ask that the person is at least 18 years old. Don’t forget, St. Joe’s could always use extra hands for their summer festival. earn more at WNEP.com/websites.

Anyone interested is welcome to contact Rich Brazill, Director of Volunteers.

His contact information isrbrazill@stjosephscenter.org or 570-342-8379.

Dwell Orphan Care

Another group that’s looking for more hands to help area kids is Dwell Orphan Care in central Pennsylvania.

"Dwell Orphan Care was founded in 2019. We empower and equip the community to support foster and adoptive families so that children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell. We're currently located in Lycoming County as well as Columbia County. We’re always looking for volunteers to help in our Hope Chest Foster Closet Program. This program provides clothing, hygiene items embedding to children that are entering foster care. They often come with nothing but a trash bag full of their belongings. We say that's not okay. So we provide about two weeks worth of clothing, hygiene items, bedding, all those kinds of things to these children," said Jennifer Lake from Dwell Orphan Care

Right now, it's National Volunteer Week. Next month is actually Foster Care Awareness Month. Dwell Orphan Care also encourages people to host a clothing drive or a collection at their church or business.

Email Dwell Orphan Care at info@dwellorphancare.org for more information.