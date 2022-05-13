Music with a mission: Lackawanna County gives back this Saturday with free concert at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain

This weekend at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Lackawanna County, an event is helping talented artists and musicians bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton is known for bringing in some of the world's biggest stars.

This weekend, some area musicians are getting what could be a once in a lifetime chance to perform on that super stage. The best part? The concert is free.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey previewed the show on Friday.

It all surrounds the Lackawanna County Giveback on the Mountain Musicfest.

After the pandemic took quite a hit on many business owners, performers, and many others on the music scene, Lackawanna County wanted to do something about it.

So in 2021, the Lackawanna County Commissioners established the Lackawanna County Music Re-Opening Act Grant with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds were used to help our area's music industry recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

To help, Lackawanna County invited qualified musicians and DJs from the county to apply for a grant. Some of these artists who received help wanted to give back, which is one of the reasons for tomorrow's free concert.

Not only will some of our area’s talented musicians be on hand, a number of area businesses and vendors will also be a part of the fun, showcasing what they do best in our communities.

Details on the free concert: