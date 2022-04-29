Monster Jam is back for mud-flinging fun

If you’re down for some serious pickup power, Monster Jam 2022 near Wilkes-Barre is the place to be this weekend.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you’re down for some serious pickup power, Monster Jam 2022 near Wilkes-Barre is the place to be this weekend. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey showed what to expect at this year’s show.

A whole lot of horsepower involving some towering trucks is taking over Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre this weekend. Monster Jam is back!

About 100 truckloads of dirt was dumped on the floor of the arena earlier this week to gear up for the big show.

Organizers describe it as the “most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world."

Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, and racing competitions.

It features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Quick facts:

WHAT: Monster Jam

WHEN:

Friday, April 29th at 7 PM

Saturday, April 30th at 1 PM & 7 PM

Pit Party 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Sunday, May 1st at 1 PM

Pit Party 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: Mohegan Sun Arena | 255 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

How to get tickets:

Tickets start at around $20.00 and will be available for purchase online.

Pit Party Details:

From the organizers:

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

About the athletes:

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Truck lineup:

Grave Digger – Tyler Menninga

Jurassic Attack – Cory Rummell

Axe – Preston Perez

Avenger – Jim Koehler

Monster Mutt – Charile Paulken

Solider Fortune – Kayla Blood

Vendetta – Mike Christensen

Zombie – Bari Musawwir

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change