Hearts & horsepower: Monster Jam starts on Valentine's Day

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Monster Jam 2020 is back in Luzerne County.
The show promises "adrenaline-charged family entertainment."
This year, organizers say fans can expect "more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more action!"
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey got a behind-the-scenes look Friday at the show and caught up with some of the drivers.
Monster Jam runs Friday, February 14, through Sunday, February 16, at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.
Tickets start at $15.00.
Showtimes:
- Friday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 16, at 1:00 p.m.
Head here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the show.