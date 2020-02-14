Hearts & horsepower: Monster Jam starts on Valentine's Day

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is back this weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Monster Jam 2020 is back in Luzerne County.

The show promises "adrenaline-charged family entertainment."

This year, organizers say fans can expect "more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more action!"

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey got a behind-the-scenes look Friday at the show and caught up with some of the drivers.

Monster Jam runs Friday, February 14, through Sunday, February 16, at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets start at $15.00.

Showtimes:

Friday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16, at 1:00 p.m.