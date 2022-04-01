Upcoming Psychology Fair at Marywood to shine a light on booming profession for high schoolers

An upcoming event at Marywood University is hoping to empower future leaders and give some high schoolers a little peace of mind when it comes to picking a career.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One of the biggest jobs that saw a huge uptick during the pandemic and a career that's only expected to continue to boom is the field of psychology.

If your future college student is interested in a major surrounding mental health, where do they start to navigate the different areas of this ever-growing profession?

An upcoming Psychology Fair being held on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until noon at Marywood University could help. It'll be held in Nazareth Student Center.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the free event from the campus in Lackawanna County.

Pre-registration for the event is required: call 570-348-6270. You can also learn more about Marywood's Psychology program on their department's Facebook page.

Activities will feature everything from a biofeedback machine to information from experts about stress management. Marywood's psychology students will also be on hand to answer students' questions.

Some other mental health professionals in the field will also be on hand to highlight the various specialties of psychology.

Those in the field and experts at E-Medicine highlight the four main areas of psychology.

These include clinical psychology (counseling for mental and behavioral health), cognitive psychology (the study of the mental processes), behavioral psychology (understanding behavior through different types of conditioning), and biopsychology (research on the brain, behavior, and evolution).

Need mental health resources?

Dial 2-1-1 to find a therapist in your community.

Another option, Marywood University has a psychological services center that offers mental health services both in-person and Telehealth at a sliding scale. These services are provided by mostly doctoral students who are supervised by licensed psychologists on Marywood's faculty.

Students use this opportunity for training while providing high-quality, evidence-based services to the community.

The center helps people of all ages.