McAdoo Fire Company, other departments hope to score big on Super Bowl Sunday through tasty fundraisers

From wings to stromboli, McAdoo firefighters are about to get cooking this weekend as part of an event that could help the department raise life-saving funds.

MCADOO, Pa. — When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday on February 13, 2022, many families and friends will gather to watch the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head in Super Bowl LVI.

Some local fire companies including one in Schuylkill County use the event as a way to raise crucial funds to help purchase life-saving equipment.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the McAdoo Fire Company on Friday to show what’s on the menu and the impact Sunday’s fundraiser has on the community.

What's on the menu:

Wings: Hot, mild, barbeque, cajun, butter and garlic, or teriyaki. $15 per dozen.

Pork BBQ: $5 per pound

Stromboli: Regular is $14 and steak is $17

Sausage soup: $8 per quart.

Event details:

What: The Big Game Sale

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 51 North Hancock Street, McAdoo

Calling ahead at 570-929-1696 is encouraged