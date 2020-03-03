Masters of Illusion: America's largest touring magic show coming to Luzerne County

A magical show seen by 100 million people in 126 countries is coming to Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A show billed as a “huge stage phenomenon” is coming to The F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey brought viewers a first look of “Masters of Illusion” Tuesday morning.

The event happens tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at The F.M. Kirby Center.

Masters of Illusion is a live stage production and is also a multi-award-winning television series. The hit TV show is currently in its 6th season on the CW Network and can be seen Friday nights at 8/7C.

Quick Facts

What: Live stage production of Masters of Illusion.

Where: F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

When: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $23, $43, $63, plus fees

Call (570)826 -1100 for the Box Office. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Box Office hours on the day of a live show are 3:00 p.m. through 30 minutes past showtime.