Manning Farm Dairy celebrates 100 years

The farm near Clarks Summit is not only marking a centennial celebration, but it's also offering a safe, socially distant outdoor attraction for families to visit.

It's a way to have fun with your family, but also still be able to practice social distancing.

Manning Farm Dairy is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and allows the public to visit for free, walk around the farm, and learn more about how milk and ice cream are made.

The family-owned business in Lackawanna County is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited Manning's near Clarks Summit on Thursday.

Manning Farm Dairy also sells its locally produced milk and ice cream at several stores. You can find a link to those locations here.

History of Manning Farm Dairy

Manning Farm Dairy is a fourth-generation family farm in North Abington Township, Pennsylvania. Manning's homemade ice cream starts well before the cream and sugar. We start with the food grown on the farm that we feed to our cows. We grow the crops that our cows like to eat since happy cows are productive cows. Then we milk our cows twice a day, every day. We bottle our milk and make ice cream and deliver it to our stores daily. Manning's homemade starts with the farm.

We know that you will fall in love with our wide range of ice cream flavors, ice cream pies, and ice cream cakes. Stop by for your milk and have a cone to brighten your day. Treat yourself; you deserve it.