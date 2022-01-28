Looking for a new gig in 2022? Check out these big paying jobs in our area minus the big degree

Looking around a career change? 2022 might be your year. Some places in our area are starting folks at nearly $30 an hour with no college degree or experience.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's no secret over the past year, there's been so much buzz about the Great Resignation. Employees are quitting jobs in record numbers.

That's led a lot of companies to revisit their workplace cultures or what they pay. It's all to fill countless openings.

To shine a light on jobs and salaries you might not know exist, Newswatch 16 turned to several local businesses and hiring organizations in our area.