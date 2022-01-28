Looking for a new gig in 2022? Check out these big paying jobs in our area minus the big degree

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's no secret over the past year, there's been so much buzz about the Great Resignation. Employees are quitting jobs in record numbers.
That's led a lot of companies to revisit their workplace cultures or what they pay. It's all to fill countless openings.
To shine a light on jobs and salaries you might not know exist, Newswatch 16 turned to several local businesses and hiring organizations in our area.
Below are some of the local business hiring and hiring organizations:
- Allied Services
Allied Services is the region’s leading provider of healthcare and human services for people with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic illnesses. Our 3000+ employees provide care for more than 5,000 individuals daily in homes and facilities throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania. Allied Services hires staff in a wide range of career fields from entry-level to professional including nursing, mental health workers, food service workers, therapists, maintenance mechanics, custodians, resident assistants, caregivers, and more. We provide on-the-job training and a robust professional development program that includes tuition assistance, tuition reimbursement, and scholarships for new and existing employees.
Click here for a list of job opportunities at Allied Services.
- Gentex Corporation
Gentex Corporation is locally and privately owned for four family generations. They have over a 125-year history of product development and manufacturing innovation, quality, and performance; all while based in our Carbondale, Lackawanna County headquarter facility. Gentex is dedicated to improving personal protection and situational awareness for global defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel operating in high-performance environments. In the Carbondale location, they make helmet systems, visors, as well as have many corporate functions ranging from our Design Engineering, Research, Finance, IT, Supply Chain, and Business functions. With a strong headquarter location with 500 employees in Carbondale, Gentex supports its global customers through a worldwide distributor network and a full 1,000 employee team across facilities also in Boston, MA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Manchester, NH; Letchworth-Garden City, Herts, U.K. (European Headquarters); Stranraer, Scotland; Haydock, UK, and Australia.
Click here for a list of job opportunities at Gentex.
- Hydro
Hydro is a world-leading aluminum and energy business counting around 140 locations/production sites in 40 countries and employing 30,000 people. They have two locations in Cressona, Schuylkill County and in Mountain Top, Luzerne County. Through our unique combination of local expertise, global network, and unmatched R&D capabilities, we can offer everything from standards profiles to advanced development and manufacturing for most industries. Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses with focus on a safe and good workplace for our employees. Hydro is committed to leading the way in shaping a sustainable future and in doing so, creating more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways to industries that matter.
Click here for a list of jobs at Hydro.
- Leonard Workforce Solutions LLC
Leonard Workforce Solutions LLC is an independent recruiter based in Scranton. They recruit candidates for businesses. Leonard Workforce Solutions helps businesses and individuals achieve their workforce goals. Working with businesses, they provide recruiting and talent acquisition services, as well as workforce development and human resources consulting. They provide person-centered career development services, including job search strategy, career coaching, LinkedIn consulting, LinkedIn account management, resume writing, mock interviews, and networking tips.
Click here for a list job openings discussed with Leonard Workforce.
- Procter & Gamble
P&G is a multinational consumer products company. Their largest North American manufacturing site is in Mehoopany, Wyoming County. At the Mehoopany facility, they have a team of more than 1600 P&G employees who manufacture Charmin, Bounty, Pampers, and Luv Brands. The business continues to be vital to the success of Procter & Gamble. They have been in operation at the Mehoopany location for 55 years and have a legacy of never having had a layoff. As a PA essential business, their plant has been operating at maximum capacity for the past few years making products our consumers require every day in their homes.
Head here for available jobs at P&G.
- Saint-Gobain Business Manager
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction, and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Olyphant Plant in Lackawanna County is the hub for advancement in semiconductor technology and personal electronic devices. The materials help make the computer chips that make electronic devices, smartphones, tablets, batteries in EV vehicles go faster, last longer, and help to make them more sustainable.
Click here for a list of the available jobs at Saint-Gobain.
- EMD Electronics
EMD Electronics is a chemical and specialty gas manufacturing facility located in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County. They also have a state-of-the-art research and development laboratory onsite. Their products are used by big-name electronics companies in the production of semiconductors globally. The company is looking to double capacity at their site in the next four years, which will translate to roughly 200 jobs created in Tamaqua.
Click here for the open positions at EMD Electronics.