Looking for a new adventure? Put your pedal power to use at this Poconos attraction

If you, your family, or friends are looking for a new adventure, how about tapping into your pedal power and visiting a fairly new attraction in the Poconos.
It's called "Soarin' Eagle Rail Tours." Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey went for a spin at the venue in the Hawley area.
Soarin’ Eagle is a family-run business. Its goal is to give people a new and fun way to explore the Pocono Mountains.
All ages can take part on this unique rail biking recreational adventure.
Essentially, this type of attraction is a fun, outdoor “COVID-friendly” way to cruise 6 miles along the scenic Lackawaxen River.
It's a guided tour where you can learn more about some of our area's history.
