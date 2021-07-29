Looking for a new adventure? Put your pedal power to use at this Poconos attraction

It's a way to get some exercise and soak in our area's amazing scenery at the same time. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey took Soarin' Eagle Rail Tours for a spin.

If you, your family, or friends are looking for a new adventure, how about tapping into your pedal power and visiting a fairly new attraction in the Poconos.

It's called "Soarin' Eagle Rail Tours." Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey went for a spin at the venue in the Hawley area.

Soarin’ Eagle is a family-run business. Its goal is to give people a new and fun way to explore the Pocono Mountains.

All ages can take part on this unique rail biking recreational adventure.

Essentially, this type of attraction is a fun, outdoor “COVID-friendly” way to cruise 6 miles along the scenic Lackawaxen River.

It's a guided tour where you can learn more about some of our area's history.