Leukemia & Lymphoma Society helps spearhead weekend event for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Ever since the pandemic started, the typical venues where big blood drives were held were off-limits. It's why an event in Pittston this weekend is so important.

In the time it takes you to watch your favorite 30-minute show, 10 people across the U.S. will be diagnosed with blood cancer. Couple that with the pandemic and fewer blood donors, and it's's making for an urgent need right now.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted a weekend event aimed at making an impact on the blood shortage in our area.

It surrounds a Blood Drive and Motorcycle Show at Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston on Saturday, September 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a family-friendly event is sponsored by North American Warhorse.

People can bring their bikes and have a chance to win prizes.

In addition, rally family and friends to donate blood and support the local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Volunteers with LLS are also creating awareness of their annual fundraiser surrounding the "Man & Woman of the Year" campaign. Learn more here!

How to donate blood

Appointments are required. Head here to make one online or call 1-800-B- A-DONOR and use the sponsor code 8636.

Where to go

Miller-Keystone Blood Center

400 Route 315, Suite E

Pittston, PA

(head to the back of the building. The facility near Walmart in Pittston).

MKBC (Miller-Keystone Blood Center) is the exclusive supplier of blood products to 29 hospitals in eastern P.A. and western N.J., including Geisinger, St. Luke's, and Lehigh Valley.

Who is behind the event

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is helping to organize the weekend blood drive. LLS exists to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients

To learn more about LLS and learn how you can get involved, please email megan.galko@lls.org.

The following facts about Blood Cancer Awareness Month are provided by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September provides an opportunity to remind the public about the urgent need to support research to find cures and LLS's vital work helping patients access lifesaving care.

LLS is the largest nonprofit funder of blood cancer research worldwide, with nearly $1.3 billion invested since our founding in 1949. We've helped advance virtually every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment, including CAR-T cell immunotherapies that supercharge patients' own immune cells to attack cancer. In addition, as a leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support, LLS is available to provide free, one on one support to blood cancer patients and their families.

An estimated 1,297,027 people in the U.S. are either living with, or are in remission from, leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. New cases of blood cancer (leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma) are expected to account for 9.9 percent of the estimated 1,806,590 new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. An estimated combined total of 178,520 people in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with a blood cancer in 2020.

Every nine minutes, someone in the U.S. dies from a blood cancer. This statistic represents approximately 156 people each day or more than six people every hour. Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are expected to cause the deaths of an estimated 56,840 people in the U.S. in 2020.

September is also Childhood Awareness Month, and one of our most important mission initiatives is the LLS Children's Initiative. The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education, and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families, and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, head to this link!

LLS helped advance 55 of the 65 blood cancer treatment options approved by the FDA since 2017.