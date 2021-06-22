Learn Indian Folk Art, then help paint the town

A free program for creative kids is underway in Wilkes-Barre. It teaches youngsters how to paint Indian Folk Art. But that's just the start of the fun.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free program is underway in Luzerne County.

The free classes teach kids how to paint Indian Folk Art. The program runs through early next week.

Everything for kids is free (supplies, etc.), thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The workshop is led by local artist Mona Pande. Grant writer Leana Pande, from the Circle of Art at Wyoming Valley Art League, helped achieve the funds.

The free art classes are for kids ten to 16.

Classes take place in Wilkes-Barre at the Wyoming Valley Art League located at 130 South Franklin Street (rear).

After the kids learn how to paint Indian Folk Art, they'll then use their talents and help create a mural in downtown Wilkes-Barre. That date and location are to be determined.

According to Mona Pande, students will learn the following three ancient Indian art forms:

Pichwai Art- style of painting that originated over 400 years ago in Rajasthan, India. Primary focus of this art form is on lotus in water and cows. Warali Art- this tribal Indian art form uses a set of basic geometric shapes: a circle, a triangle, and a square. Madhubani Art- This 2500 years old art is characterized by eye-catching geometrical patterns.

How to sign up:

Students interested in enrolling in these free classes need to email Mona at monaartindian@gmail.com.

Space is limited. Classes availability is first-come, first-served.