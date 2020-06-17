Luzerne County Community College collects gently used graduation gowns for front line workers

Have an old graduation gown hanging around? LCCC is participating in a nationwide project aimed at supporting healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Graduation just wasn't the same for so many this year because of the pandemic.

If your ceremony was virtual and now your graduation gown is just hanging around the house, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared an idea on what to do with it, which could help workers on the front line.

It's part of a project called "Gowns 4 Good."

Organizers of Gowns 4 Good launched the project because of the PPE (personal protective equipment) shortage at healthcare systems across the country.

The gowns can be worn backward and provide better coverage than trash bags, which some hospitals were forced to use if they ran out of PPE equipment.

"Gowns 4 Good" started nationally in April 2020.

How LCCC area is helping:

The initiative helps healthcare workers by upcycling graduation gowns.

Organizers at LCCC say, "whether your graduation gown is collecting dust in the back of your closet or is no longer needed from a recent commencement, you can protect a healthcare worker by donating a graduation gown today."

When and where to donate:

Now through the end of August you can drop off your gown(s) in the collection box located at LCCC in Nanticoke inside the vestibule of the campus security office.

The drop off box hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. People donating are asked to wear a face mask while on campus.

You can also mail in your gown to:

Luzerne County Community College

1333 S. Prospect St.

Nanticoke, PA 18634

Attn: Gowns4Good



Please note all donated gowns must be cleaned and in good condition and wrapped individually in a plastic bag (such as a large gallon storage bag).

No gown, no problem!