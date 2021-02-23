Lasagna Love: Getting more families involved in grassroots movement in our area

Whether you love to bake lasagna or just eat it, this grassroots movement is for you. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has the scoop on how to get involved.

Lasagna Love is a grassroots movement that started in San Diego. Now, it’s starting to expand its cause in our area, hoping to make more people's day one pan of lasagna at a time.

“It's called LasangaLove.org. It is a campaign to just feed our community. It started back in March of the pandemic with a mom who just wanted to show people that she cared. And so, she delivered a lasagna to a family in need. And then it just went from there. And it's now in all 50 states,” said Martha Jordan.

“I think that it shows that there's still kindness in the world, that there's neighbors helping neighbors,” added Anita Riley.

Martha Jordan of Clarks Summit and Anita Riley of Pittston are just two lasagna lovers in our area, getting behind this meal-centered movement. Here’s how you can join them:

“There are three different ways that you can get involved: You can use your own mom or pop wicked lasagna recipe. You can sponsor a chef, so you can give a monetary donation and somebody will make and deliver,” said Anita. “And the third way you can get involved is you can request the lasagna and we don't define need in financial terms. You can just be a mom who's totally burnt out and needs a break and lasagna and a hot meal will show up at your door.”

Lasagna Love also tries to meet people’s dietary restrictions like if you need a pan that’s gluten-free.

Ryan asked, “So Anita if you have the wicked lasagna recipe down, can you throw anything else in there like if you make a mean garlic bread too?”

“Absolutely. It's not only lasagna. I throw in a fresh loaf of bread and brownies, but you can do whatever you want. Lasagna is only expected,” explained Anita.

After all, nothing makes someone day or says you care about them like a homecooked meal.

Feel like you have an amazing recipe you want to share to make someone’s day, head here to learn more about Lasagna Love.