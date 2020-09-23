Lackawanna RiverFest revamped: It's just ducky!

A springtime event is making a splash this fall after it was first postponed when the pandemic began.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna RiverFest, initially planned for back in May, is back on this weekend!

The event was rescheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweeney's Beach in Scranton. See below for directions.

How to register

Although attendance is free, you must register for the event at this link in order to receive admission. The registration was done this year to allow the event to adhere to state guidelines during COVID-19.

More facts on this fall's Lackawanna RiverFest

The following facts are providing by the organizers:

The LRCA will conduct a scaled-down version of its annual RiverFest on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. RiverFest 2020 was originally scheduled on Saturday, May 9, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a casual, bring-your-own picnic lunch event. No food or beverages will be available at this event.

This rescheduled RiverFest 2020 will be conducted entirely at Sweeney's Beach, which is adjacent to 40 Poplar Street in the Pine Brook section in Scranton. Parking is available on site. Please note we will not conduct the traditional Canoe-A-Thon white-water canoe and kayak paddle activity with this event.

Attendance at RiverFest 2020 is free. However, advance tickets are required and may be obtained for no charge through Eventbrite. Ticketing will allow LRCA to track attendees and limit attendance to no more than 250 persons in compliance with State Guidelines. Masks and Social Distancing will be required of all attendees and event volunteers.

Activities at RiverFest 2020 will highlight the designation of the Lackawanna River as Pennsylvania's River of the Year for 2020. Commemorative "River of the Year" posters and stickers will be available for free to all participants.

RiverFest 2020 will feature live music performed by "The Friends of the River" in the newly constructed LRCA Pavilion at Sweeney's Beach. This will be the first event to be held at this pavilion recently installed by LRCA with support from the Lackawanna County Community Re-Invest Grant Program.

Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs, picnic foods, and beverages to RiverFest as this event will not provide those resources. Sweeney's Beach features extensive lawn space that can safely allow for social distancing for the number of people we expect will attend.

The annual Lackawanna River Duck-a-Thon will be run at 3:00 p.m. This race features ten brightly painted, numbered, and decorated decoy ducks. The ducks are launched from a submergible starting gate and float or race downstream for a few hundred feet to a finish line anchored to Sweeney's Beach. The numbers of the first, second, and third ducks to cross the finish line are used to qualify the numbers of raffle tickets from which the winning tickets are selected.

Please see Duck-A-Thon and Volunteering information below.

We had to postpone our major fundraiser, RiverFest, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The LRCA Ducks have been patiently awaiting Saturday, September 26, 2020, for a scaled-down RiverFest 2020.

The cash prizes of $500, $250, $100 will be announced from the entries of the winning duck number, and the lucky person will be chosen,1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, respectively.

The courageous LRCA flock of ten "duckies" will launch on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. just upstream of Sweeney's Beach Recreation Area into the waters of the Lackawanna River for an exciting race to the finish.

To purchase duck tickets, stop by the LRCA offices (call or email to make an appointment), on-line at Duck-A-Thon or purchase at the LRCA information tent during RIVERFEST 2020 on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Directions to Sweeney's Beach:

Search 41 Poplar Street in Scranton on your GPS device. Then, as you come down Polar Street, Sanderson Avenue is the last cross street before the river.

You continue over the railroad tracks, but not the river. Past the grey factory on your left is a dirt road just before the bridge. This is where you will turn left into Sweeney's Beach.

Follow this private road approximately 1/4 mile to the clearing where the pavilion is, next to the parking area.