Our area has so many amazing places for picnics. And, if you're a fan of that fun, but not the work, Pocono Picnic might be able to help!

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A group of long-time friends from our area who realized just how special experiences with family and friends are during the pandemic created quite the new company.

It's a new business that's taking the prep work out of picnics but still bringing in all of the fun!

It's called "Pocono Picnic LLC."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the group behind it all on Friday from the Stroudsburg area.

The new company is billed as our area's "first pop-up picnic experience that specializes in "perfect-for-selfies" and romantic custom picnic spot experiences and luxurious table styling."

The goal is to provide "Insta-worthy services for Date Nights, Birthday Parties, Anniversaries, Engagements and Proposals, Bachelorette Parties, Gender Reveals, Baby Showers, Girls Weekends, Family Reunions and more!"

Pocono Picnic sets it up at a location of your choice, brings the food if you choose, and returns to take care of all the cleanup once finished.

Costs:

Prices for picnics start around $200 and up, depending on what type of package you choose. VIEW THEM HERE!

Contact Pocono Picnic:

You can connect with this group at their website HERE.

They're also on Facebook and Instagram.

Email: poconopicnicllc@gmail.com