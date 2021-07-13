It's Fry-Day: Our area celebrates National French Fry Day while supporting WNEP's Go Joe 24

Exercise? We thought you said extra fries!

Grab the ketchup and the kids! It's National French Fry Day.

Thanks to your help, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey helped celebrate this national campaign and also showed how you can enjoy some tasty fries today at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton while supporting WNEP's Go Joe at the same time.

WNEP's Go Joe benefits children and young adults with severe mental and physical disabilities at St. Joseph's Center based in the Scranton area. Learn more about Go Joe at this link.

FREE FRIES

Here's where you can score free fries as part of National French Fry Day, according to Elite Daily.

NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY HISTORY:

More on today's celebration below, courtesy of the National Calendar:

National French Fry Day on July 13 recognizes a staple food on menus across the country. It comes in so many different cuts and styles; there’s a favorite for everyone to enjoy!

French fries, also known as chips, fries, finger chips, or French-fried potatoes, are batons of deep-fried potatoes. No matter what we call them, they’re common fixtures at fast-food restaurants and are loved by all ages!

A wide selection of condiments such as ketchup, ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise, honey mustard, cheese, and many more complement French fries. As a healthier alternative, sweet potatoes also make delicious fries and accompany many dishes on menus around the country. Other varieties are baked and come in unusual shapes, such as curls, waffles, crinkles, or tornado cut.

Beyond the condiments, chefs and home cooks sprinkle seasonings to add flavor and spice to their fries. Whether you add a little garlic and onion powder or spice it up cajun style, a potato crisped just right will satisfy a combination of tastes. We top them with chili or nacho cheese and jalapeños, too. Depending on the type of fries, we might top them with even more ingredients and call them all sorts of things.

The expression “French Fried Potatoes” first occurs in print in English in the 1856 work Cookery for Maids of All Work by E. Warren.