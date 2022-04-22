Thinking of a home renovation? Check out this weekend event in the Poconos for all sorts of ideas

The Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show offers tips to improve everything from the foundation of your house all the way to the roof.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If a Spring or Summertime spruce-up is on your do list around your home, an event in Monroe County this weekend could get your creative home reno juices flowing.

It all ties into the Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show, which runs Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.

Quick facts:

WHAT: Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Center, 250 Kalahari Boulevard, Pocono Manor, PA 18349

COST: $6.00 per person in cash. Those who are16 and under are free. Parking is free. Veterans with military ID are also free.

How to get tickets

To get tickets ahead of time, head here!

What to expect

Here’s what to expect according to the organizers: innovative and cutting-edge building and remodeling services, building materials & supplies. Landscape displays, kitchens, baths, pools, spas, environmentally friendly products, and services, a Scavenger Hunt for the Kids. Looking to build a custom home, remodel the home you live in, expand your home because kids need more room, or downsize your home to meet your retirement plans.

More than 100 booths and 70 vendors will be on hand.

Those attending are encouraged to “bring your blueprints.” This will give attendees a chance to chat with many different remodelers, builders, and more!

The family-friendly event is spearheaded by the Pocono Builders Association.