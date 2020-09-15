Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has more on a home improvement guide for fall to help save you money.

SCRANTON, Pa. — From saving money on your utility bills to quick fixes around your house to keep your family safe, fall is a great time to tackle all sorts of home projects.

With autumn getting closer, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with some experts at Johnson College in Scranton Tuesday morning who have some DIY money-saving tips.

Smoke alarms/Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Experts explain the lifespan of detectors and the importance of placement and battery change schedule.

Water Alarms

Exports explain the importance of knowing about water before it gets out of control.

Replacing lighting with LEDs

Experts explain the money savings from switching lightbulbs to LED, the lifespan of LED lights, and energy savings.

Unplugging unused appliances and electronics

Experts explain that unplugging appliances and electronics can help save energy when not in use.

Faceplate insulation

Experts explain how to install faceplates and insulation around the faceplates.

Filters for Heating & Cooling Systems

Experts explain the importance of changing filters and a proper change schedule, and the difference between washable filters and one time use only filters.