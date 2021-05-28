Ready to roll for the holiday weekend: Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat cruises into its 40th season

It's a way to roll down the river in style. The Hiawatha provides passengers amazing views of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's become quite the tradition on Newswatch 16 This Morning on the Friday leading into Memorial Weekend. That’s a trip on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat to highlight this staple of summertime’s plans for the season.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey hopped onboard the boat on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Ryan was joined by Hiawatha crew members to talk about the 2021 season as it gets set to cruise into action.

The boat’s most popular activities start off on Memorial Day with a free cruise for veterans/military members.

Other activities on tap over the next several months include princess cruises, concert cruises, brunch cruises, and more! Get tickets online and learn about all activities on tap at this link.

Fast facts