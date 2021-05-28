Ready to roll for the holiday weekend: Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat cruises into its 40th season

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's become quite the tradition on Newswatch 16 This Morning on the Friday leading into Memorial Weekend. That’s a trip on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat to highlight this staple of summertime’s plans for the season.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey hopped onboard the boat on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Ryan was joined by Hiawatha crew members to talk about the 2021 season as it gets set to cruise into action.
The boat’s most popular activities start off on Memorial Day with a free cruise for veterans/military members.
Other activities on tap over the next several months include princess cruises, concert cruises, brunch cruises, and more! Get tickets online and learn about all activities on tap at this link.
Fast facts
- WHEN: Monday, Memorial Day, May 27
- TIME: Trips depart at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.
- WHERE: Voyage begins at Susquehanna State Park, 2205 Hiawatha Boulevard, Williamsport
- RATES: Adults: $12 (Age 13+); Seniors $11 (Age 60+); Children: $8 (Age 3 - 12); Infants: Free (Age 2 and Under)
- All Veterans, Active Duty Military, and Reservists ride for FREE!
- Tickets for the Memorial Day Cruise must be purchased online. Head to this link, then click "Explore the 2021 Season," then click Memorial Day Cruise.