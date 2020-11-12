Holiday happening: New event coming to Bloomsburg to help struggling small businesses

Struggling to find that perfect, homemade holiday gift? Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has more on a new event that's got you covered.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — With major events, including county fairs and even some farmers’ markets canceled over the past few months, many small businesses that rely on those happenings have taken quite a hit.

However, a new outdoor holiday market hitting our area this weekend is among several events you shared with us aimed at helping out local mom and pop shops.

The recent warmup is just what a number of those mom and pop shops in the Bloomsburg area need for their upcoming outdoor holiday market.

From PAW-some pet treats to warm winter wardrobe items, they are just some of the homemade holiday gifts up for grabs this weekend in the Bloomsburg area.

"With everything going on in the community and the world today, all the festivals have been canceled, holiday stuff's been canceled," said Jeremy Evans. "So we thought of bringing everybody together at our location, put together a market or a craft fair for everybody that's lost their income, lost their job, work, and also get people here to purchase their stuff they've had sitting around all year long."

Jeremy Evans is leading the charge of an outdoor holiday market hitting Bloomsburg this weekend. After all, he can relate to what small businesses are going through.

He runs “Incredible Popcorn” which popped up in the town six years ago, serving up more than 100 flavors like "from cheddars, to caramels, chocolates, sweets, the Grinch, birthday cake, I mean, you name it, we probably have made it or have it."

Jeremy’s biggest sales would normally have come from the Bloomsburg Fair, but COVID-19 canceled that this year. His cash flow, like so many others, took a hit like never before.

Jeremy keeps in touch with a lot of the vendors who are attending this event, the 15 craft vendors, the multiple food trucks. He shared what 2020 has been like for them.

"It's been real tough for a lot of them to find other jobs or other ways to make income just because they solely rely on the fairs and festivals that they do. It's been a struggle. They've cut a lot of their vacations, everything that they do with their family and friends - it's been a tough, tough situation," he said. "We're getting through it, though, and we're staying strong and shopping small and taking care of everybody we can."

Event details

Outdoor Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 12 & Sunday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Incredible Popcorn

1009 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg

If you have any questions, call 570-762-7805.