Here’s something to smile about: Free dental care for kids

An annual event coming up is offering free teeth cleanings, x-rays, and more for children.

SCRANTON, Pa. — From free teeth cleanings to free x-rays, an event hitting Scranton this Saturday could give both parents and kids something to smile about.

Dental care doesn't come cheap and is sometimes not affordable for area families.

To help keep kids healthy, the Fortis Dental Institute Hygiene Clinic is hosting its 8th annual "Give Kids A Smile Day!"

The event on Saturday provides free cleanings, x-rays, sealants, and more for kids ages three to 18 years of age.

Student hygienists work on the young patients on Saturday and work hand in hand with area dentists and licensed hygienists.

The event is held in February because it's National Children's Dental Health Month.

Quick facts

WHAT: Give Kids A Smile Day!

WHY: Free dental care for kids ages three to 18.Free cleanings, x-rays, and more!

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: 519 Ash Street, Scranton

Appointments are required — call 570-955-4015 to reserve your spot.

If you're an adult who could use low-cost dental care, the same clinic in Scranton also offers similar services during the week for $20.00 or less.

Hours for adults:

Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.