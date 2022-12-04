Helping hunger's heroes: How to support area food banks this spring

Inflation is affecting all of us including local food pantries. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shows how you can make an impact.

SCRANTON, Pa. — From Scranton to Stroudsburg, Lock Haven to Lewisburg, so many of our area's food banks usually see a spike in donations during the holiday times such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. But Springtime, not so much!

It's why Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited members of Friends of the Poor today in Scranton.

Ryan highlighted the need for certain donations at our area's food banks.

Workers at Friends of the Poor also discussed how inflation is impacting their food bank and others.

How to help:

Items needed at many food banks across our area include:

Low sodium canned foods

Pasta (noodles, mac n cheese, and more)

Peanut butter & jelly

Rice

Beans

Cereals (breakfast foods)

Healthy snack options such as granola bars

HOW TO HELP FRIENDS OF THE POOR:

If you caught the spot on Tuesday's edition of Newswatch 16 This Morning and want to donate to "Friends of the Poor" at 148 Meridian Avenue in Scranton, you can drop off donations Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Find a food pantry near you! CLICK HERE!

Food/Easter Basket Giveaway on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday on Newswatch 16, Ryan and the Friends of the Poor crew touched on today's Easter food/basket giveaway.

It's happening Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center at 420 N. Washington Avenue.

The event is a drive-thru Distribution.

Anyone can show up to the event.

What to expect:

When you drive up to the Scranton Cultural Center, a volunteer will approach each vehicle and ask the driver how many families they are picking up food for. That number is listed on the windshield with a glass marker. Each driver is asked the family they are picking up for, their zip code, and how many children/elderly live in the household. You then drive through and then pick up food. One Easter basket is given per family in addition to the allotted amount of food.